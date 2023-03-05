Coronation of King Charles III: What will the royal family wear?

Which crown jewels will be on display for Charles' coronation? Royal blogger and historian Lauren Kiehna shares her predictions.

ST. LOUIS — The coronation of King Charles III is the first since 1953 for the centuries-old British monarchy. Only the second coronation to be televised, the Saturday ceremony at Westminster Abbey will be a momentous occasion for fans of the royal family.

With celebrities, world leaders and a majority of The House of Windsor in attendance for the crowning by the archbishop of Canterbury, there is much anticipation about what the king and his guests will be wearing.

Lauren Kiehna, the St. Louis-based historian and writer behind The Court Jeweller, shared her predictions for which crown jewels and regalia will be on display. Her blog, which sees between 300,000 and 400,000 visitors each month, has provided daily commentary and historical background on the jewels worn by royalty around the world since 2008.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How significant of an event is a coronation for Britain and the royal family?

It's enormously significant—kind of like a big royal wedding, but it's the monarch pledging his loyalty to the entire nation. And since it hasn't happened in 70 years, most of us have never seen one before. My father-in-law, who lives here in St. Louis now, is from England, and he was actually one of the people who camped out on the sidewalk in London to watch the coronation procession in 1953. He's the only person I know who actually experienced the last one!

A lot has changed since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned. What differences do you expect to see at Charles’ coronation?

I think the event will be slightly less formal because the world we live in now is much more casual than it was in 1953. And I think we'll see a more open and inclusive ceremony, with participation from people from across Britain and throughout the Commonwealth, representing a far more diverse population.

The outfits and jewelry are always very eye-catching at these royal ceremonies. What goes into the decision-making process behind what the royals wear?

The royals have teams of stylists and dressmakers that help them to put together outfits for these grand occasions. They have to consider the dress code of the event, as well as their place in the pecking order. For example, if you're not the highest-ranking royal lady at the party, you may not want to wear the grandest jewels. They're also careful to use their clothing and jewelry to pay tributes to their hosts and guests when they can. You'll often see them wear brooches or other jewels that were given to them on diplomatic occasions.

Which jewelry, crowns and tiaras can we expect to see at Charles’ coronation?

King Charles will wear two crowns during the ceremony, St. Edward's Crown and the Imperial State Crown. Queen Camilla will wear Queen Mary's Coronation Crown. We're still not sure if anyone else will wear tiaras—well-placed sources have suggested that most guests will wear hats, while some members of the royal family may wear other headpieces, but not tiaras. We'll see! Of course, I'm hoping for lots of tiaras, but I'm not sure that's going to happen.

What meaning do jewels have in the British monarchy? On what occasions does the royal family wear them?

Jewels are important personally and have sentimental value, but they're also part of a kind of "uniform" for the royals. They wear grand jewels like tiaras for formal evening events like state banquets and diplomatic receptions. They know that visiting heads of state and political figures are excited to interact with royals in all their splendor, so they wear the expected gowns, orders and jewels as part of the overall effect.

What part of the ceremony are you most looking forward to?

The moment that the king is crowned. I've written extensively about St. Edward's Crown, and I've seen it in person when I've visited the Tower of London, but it's only worn one time each reign: at the moment that the monarch is crowned by the archbishop of Canterbury. I can't wait to actually see it happen!