Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, two of singer's French bulldogs stolen, reports say

WASHINGTON — Lady Gaga's dog walker was shot Wednesday night and two of her French Bulldogs were stolen in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.

TMZ and CNN reported the singer, who is currently in Italy filming a movie, is offering $500,000 for the safe return of her dogs, "no questions asked."

A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer said a 30-year-old male was shot around 9:40 p.m. on Sierra Bonita Avenue. The LAPD confirmed two French Bulldogs "were taken" during the shooting. The gunman, who reportedly used a semi-automatic handgun, was last seen leaving the scene in a vehicle heading toward Hollywood Boulevard.

A representative for Lady Gaga confirmed to PEOPLE that the victim in that shooting was the singer's dog walker and the two dogs were her French Bulldogs, Koji and Gustav.