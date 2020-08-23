x
Longtime talk show host Larry King announces deaths of two of his children

King said his two children died weeks apart from each other for different reasons and wrote 'No parent should have to bury a child.'
Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Larry King attends the Friars Club Entertainment Icon Award ceremony honoring Billy Crystal at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Talk show host Larry King announced Saturday that two of his children died weeks apart from each other for different reasons. 

King announced on Facebook that his son Andy King, 65, died of a heart attack on July 28. Then later on Aug. 20 his daughter Chaia King, 52, died after being diagnosed with lung cancer. 

In the message, King wrote that Andy passed away unexpectedly and Chaia passed away only a short time after being diagnosed. He wrote that both were "good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed."

King continued by saying, "Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child."

Both children were from King's marriage to Alene Atkins. The couple were married in 1961 and divorced and remarried in 1967, and then divorced again in 1971, CNN reports. Atkins died peacefully in 2017 with King and their children by her side, King tweeted at the time. 

King is also the father of four children and a stepfather to one, CNN reports

Larry King hosted "Larry King Live" on CNN from 1985 until 2010, and now hosts "Larry King Now" on Ora TV.

