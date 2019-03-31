NBC has renewed "Law & Order: SVU" for a record breaking 21st season. The show has now surpassed the original "Law & Order's" 20 season run to become the longest running prime-time drama in history. The title was also previously held by "Gunsmoke."

The series first premiered in 1999 and centered on Detective Olivia Benson and the rest of the NYPD Special Victims Unit as they investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

Hargitay, who plays the iconic Benson, will also be making history as the longest-running character in a prime-time action series. Hargitay is also an executive producer and director for the show.

"I'm profoundly proud of how far we've come," Hargitay said in a statement on Twitter. "Prouder still of how far we will go."

The show's producer, Dick Wolf, praised Hargitay in an Instagram post. "You're an iconic figure as a star, advocate and crusader for women, a delight as #1 on the call sheet, and a true friend," he said.

"We'll keep writing stories that help sexual assault survivors heal and reclaim joy in their lives as long as they let us," SVU writers said on Twitter in response to the announcement.

"Law & Order: SVU" airs on Thursdays on NBC.