A North Carolina puppy is getting a lot of extra attention because it came out of its mother's womb with lime green fur.

His name? Hulk, of course.

WLOS reports Shana Stamey's German Shepherd, Gypsy, gave birth to eight puppies last Friday in Canton, NC.

Hulk was No. 4.

"I started freaking out because it was green," Stamey said.

To Stamey's relief, the color was not a sign that anything was wrong with Hulk, who she described as being "lime green and super mad."

But how did this happen?

"The sack that they’re in when they’re in their mom, there can be meconium in there, and that tends to stain them,” Veterinarian technician Suzanne Cianiciulli told WLOS.

Stamey said she was told it will eventually fade out. White fur is especially susceptible to being stained by meconium.

