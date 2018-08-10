The limousine in a deadly crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York on Saturday had failed inspection last month and the driver didn't have the appropriate license to operate the vehicle, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed Monday.

Cuomo said the limousine was owned by Prestige Limousine in the Albany area, but didn't have the necessary federal certification to operate and failed a state inspection just last month.

"The driver of the vehicle — the quote-unquote limousine — did not have the appropriate driver’s license to be operating that vehicle," Cuomo told reporters in Manhattan.

"Second, that vehicle was inspected by the New York state Department of Transportation last month and failed inspection.

He added, "It’s not supposed to be on the road."

The revelations come as authorities continue to investigate the deadly crash that killed 17 passengers, the driver and two pedestrians in the rural town of Schoharie on Saturday.

Cuomo said the 2001 Ford Excursion needed a federal certification to be operated as a limousine, but didn't have it. It also failed an on-site state inspection.

"The owners of the company had no business putting a failed vehicle on the roadway," he said.

There has been no immediate comment from the limousine company.

