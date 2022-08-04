5 killed, including pregnant woman and baby, in fiery crash in Los Angeles

A pregnant woman and an infant were among the people killed when a speeding car flew through a red light at a busy intersection.

LOS ANGELES — At least five were killed, including a pregnant woman and an infant, when a speeding driver ran through a red light at a busy Los Angeles intersection, crashing into a slew of cars and bursting into flames, California Highway Patrol officials said.

CBS Los Angeles reported three adults, an infant and the pregnant woman's fetus died in the crash. As many as eight others were injured and sent to the hospital, including six children and two adults, officials said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Shocking surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows a speeding Mercedes flying down La Brea Avenue — the driver appears to make no attempt to stop at the red light at Slauson Avenue, speeding into oncoming traffic.

The impact immediately caused several vehicles to ignite and debris can be seen flying from the crash.

Warning: video of the crash is extremely graphic.

My wife and I are shook. We live near Slauson & La Brea. This video is about 2 minutes after the explosion. It was horrific, and everyone was stunned. The Windsor Hills neighborhood was rocked today. So sad for the families. 💔 @LAFD @LACoSheriff pic.twitter.com/RWNHqeoLCB — Brian Fowler (@BrianDFowler) August 5, 2022

A video shared on social media of the aftermath of the crash shows cars engulfed in flames, with another rolled on its top down the road. Officials said at least half a dozen cars were involved in the collision.

Photos shared from the scene show some cars completely obliterated.

Three adults and an infant killed in a crash/explosion at La Brea Ave & Slauson Ave. in Windsor Hills, #LosAngeles. A witness says it started when the driver of a Mercedes— traveling 100 MPH, caused a collision involving at least 5 vehicles. One of the victims was pregnant. pic.twitter.com/tfN9JdsCmS — Craig Fiegener (@CraigNews3LV) August 4, 2022