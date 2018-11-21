Los Angeles prosecutors have declined to charge attorney Michael Avenatti with a felony after his girlfriend alleged abuse.

The Los Angeles district attorney's office said Wednesday it referred the case to city prosecutors to consider misdemeanor charges.

Avenatti was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge last week after his girlfriend told police he roughed her up at his apartment.

Avenatti is best known as the attorney for porn actress Stormy Daniels, who says she was paid to keep quiet about an affair with Donald Trump. Avenatti was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge last week.

Actress Mareli Miniutti says in court papers that Avenatti dragged her by the arm across the floor of his Los Angeles apartment after an argument.

Avenatti has called the allegations a fabrication.

