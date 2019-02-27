Steven Avery, the subject of the Netflix documentary series "Making A Murderer" won a court appeal in Wisconsin that will allow his case to be reviewed.

Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, are serving life sentences for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach. Her remains were found in the Avery family's salvage yard. Avery has denied committing the crime.

WLUK reports Avery's attorney wants to have bones found in a gravel pit tested to see if they are Halbach's. If they turn out to be hers, it would bring into question how investigators and prosecutors determined remains were found in the salvage yard.

An appellate court on Monday sent the case to a circuit court for review.