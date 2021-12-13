President Biden coming to Kentucky this week, plans to tour areas hardest hit by tornadoes

Biden will travel first to Ft. Campbell for a storm briefing. After that briefing, he's expected to visit Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

KENTUCKY, USA — President Biden is planning to visit hard-hit areas in Kentucky on Wednesday, December 15, according to the White House.

On Saturday, Biden signed a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration, Beshear announced during a news conference. Beshear sent a letter requesting help Saturday morning.

Senator Rand Paul sent the president a letter asking the president to expedite approval of Beshear's request. Senator Mitch McConnell said he was in support of Beshear's request.

"That rarely happens in the midst of a disaster and it shows how bad it is," said Beshear after Biden signed it.

The declaration opens up a lot of opportunities and resources for the state, such as immediate reimbursement for the things they are doing to clean up the damage and get help to Kentuckians impacted by the severe weather.

The storm is blamed for at least 64 deaths so far. Governor Beshear announced Monday morning--the numbers are expected to increase.

The age range of those who died is 5 months to 86 years. Six of them are younger than 18, according to Beshear.