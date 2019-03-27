McDonald's has announced that it will no longer lobby against raising the minimum wage at the federal, state or local levels in a letter to the National Restaurant Association Tuesday.

"The conversation about wages is an important one; it's one we wish to advance, not impede," said Genna Gent, Vice President of U.S. Government Relations at McDonald's.

McDonald's is one of the largest employers in the world, with more than 800,000 employees in the United States. The National Restaurant Association is the world's largest food service trade association, representing more than 500,000 restaurants and businesses. The organization has been outspoken about its opposition to minimum wage increases.

In a statement to Politico, vice president of communications at the National Restaurant Association Mollie O'Dell said that “McDonald’s is a valued member of the National Restaurant Association, and we look forward to continuing our partnership."

McDonald's move could help House Democrats in their ongoing efforts to raise the federal minimum wage. A bill advanced earlier this year to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2024, from $7.25.