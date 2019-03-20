As the world closely follows news on the growing royal baby bump, bookies in the U.K. are already busy with bets on what name Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will land on for their firstborn.

Reuters has indicated that the public is leaning towards the name Diana for a girl, paying tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. The report also shows the name Arthur as a popular possibility for a boy.

However, royal family experts have taken a fancy to other names as well.

The chain of betting shops in the U.K. have also predicted names like Grace, Victoria and Alice for a girl with 14/1 odds, according to an Express report. And for a boy, the report indicates the names James and Edward to be other favorites with 14/1 odds again.

The Duke and Duchess have yet to reveal the sex of the baby saying that they want it to be a surprise.