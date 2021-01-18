Watch: Melania Trump delivers her farewell message

First Lady Melania Trump released a video farewell message Monday reflecting over the past four years in the White House and promoting initiatives she was a part of.
In the video the First Lady said "the past four years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House."
In the nearly seven minute video she talked about the challenges the administration and the country faced dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and her Be Best initiative to combat online bullying and deal with opioid abuse and well-being.
Melania Trump ended the message by saying "no words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your First Lady. To all the people of this country: You will be in my heart forever."