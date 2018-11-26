WASHINGTON (AP) — Christmas has arrived at the White House.

First lady Melania Trump unveiled the 2018 White House holiday decor on Monday. Mrs. Trump designed the decor, which features a theme of "American Treasures."

The White House says decorations include a tree trimmed by Gold Star families, an array of topiary trees and mantelpieces featuring the skylines of New York City, St. Louis, Chicago and San Francisco.

Also on display are the customary gingerbread house and the traditional White House tree, which stands at 18 feet (5.5 meters) tall.

Mrs. Trump tweeted a video showing her walking among this year's holiday decorations, which also include an ornament emblazoned with the slogan for her child well-being campaign, Be Best.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

PHOTOS: White House unveils its 2018 Christmas decorations The First Family's official Christmas ornament is displayed at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trees decorated for the holidays line the Cross Hall as projections of foliage run the length of the ceiling at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The United States Marine Band performs holiday music in the decorated Grand Foyer at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. At 18 feet tall, the official White House Christmas is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with each state and territory, on display inside the Blue Room at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Carrying first lady Melania Trump's 'Be Best' initiative, the Red Room is decorated to 'celebrate children through the décor, which displays ways in which children can excel in their own path' at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Carrying first lady Melania Trump's 'Be Best' initiative, the Red Room is decorated to 'celebrate children through the décor, which displays ways in which children can excel in their own path' at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Carrying first lady Melania Trump's 'Be Best' initiative, the Red Room is decorated to 'celebrate children through the décor, which displays ways in which children can excel in their own path' at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Carrying first lady Melania Trump's 'Be Best' initiative, the Red Room is decorated to 'celebrate children through the décor, which displays ways in which children can excel in their own path' at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Four 14-foot-tall Nobel fir trees with 72 handmade paper ornaments representing six regions across America stand next to the White House Crèche in the East Room of the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Green Room is decorated in the theme of the country's bounty and harvest with 'a variety of fruits, vegetables, and grains' at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. More than 40 red topiary trees line the East colonnade as part of the holiday decorations at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Four 14-foot-tall Nobel fir trees with 72 handmade paper ornaments representing six regions across America stand in the East Room of the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. Holiday decorations in the East Room celebrate American architecture and design with a custom mantelpiece of the St. Louis skyline at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Vermeil Room is decorated for the holidays at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. A window silhouette of U.S. President Thomas Jefferson playing the violin for his family in 1805 hangs in a window of the Vermeil Room which is decorated for the holidays at the White House November 26, 2018 in Washington, DC.

