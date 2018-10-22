BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A Minnesota grandmother was arrested and charged with shooting her grandson earlier this month after he allegedly placed a cup of tea on her furniture.

Helen Washington, 75, of Brooklyn Center, a city northwest of Minneapolis, was accused of shooting her grandson in the thigh on October 12, the Daily Mail reports. According to the grandson, Washington had become upset with him when he repeatedly refused to keep his teacup off of her furniture, prompting her to pour out the tea and grab a .38 Special revolver.

When she returned, she found he had poured a new cup of tea into the aforementioned cup. It was then, prosecutors said, Washington pulled out her gun and shot him in the leg. The grandson was found lying in the front yard when officers arrived at Washington's home.

The grandson told police his grandmother was the one who had shot him. Washington was arrested, but claimed she did not think she should go to jail, a police complaint said. Five rounds of ammunition for her revolver was found in her house.

Washington was charged with second-degree assault. Last week, a judge ordered her to be evaluated to see if she is competent to stand trial. She is scheduled to appear in court on December 18.

© 2018 KSDK