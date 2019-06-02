TAMPA, Fla. — The search is on for a man said to have been making statements about him being God.

Ariel Paul Rodriguez, 33, has been missing since leaving his family's home around 9 p.m. Monday in the area of 7700 W. Pocahontas Ave. in Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say some of his statements include Rodriguez believing he's the lion the Bible talks about. Deputies say he, too, wants to heal and kill people.

Anyone who might know of Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.