Nevada sheriff threatens library after it considers statement supporting Black Lives Matter

A Nevada sheriff is clarifying his comments after telling a library it shouldn't bother calling 911 for help if it issued a statement supporting Black Lives Matter.

A Nevada sheriff threatened a county library over the library's plan to consider a diversity statement which included the phrase: "We support Black Lives Matter."

In an open letter posted July 27 on the Douglas County Sheriff's Office website, Sheriff Daniel J. Coverley said the county's library shouldn't bother calling 911 for help anymore.

"Due to your support of Black Lives Matter and the obvious lack of support or trust with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, please do not feel the need to call 911 for help," Coverley's letter said in part. "I wish you good luck with disturbances and lewd behavior, since those are just some of the recent calls my office has assisted you with in the past."

Coverley's letter was written in response to a proposed statement of diversity that the Douglas County Board of Library Trustees was considering.

The draft statement denounced "all acts of violence, racism, and disregard for human rights" and said everyone was welcome at the Douglas County Public Libraries. The draft also said they "support #Black Lives Matter. We absolutely assert and believe that all forms of racism, hatred, inequality, and injustice don't belong in our society."

In his letter, the sheriff condemned the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Numerous Black Lives Matter protests have resulted in violence, property damage and the closing of local businesses, sometimes permanently," he wrote. "To support this movement is to support violence and to openly ask for it to happen in Douglas County."

While there have been clashes with police and riots at some protests across the country following the death of George Floyd, many Black Lives Matter demonstrations have remained peaceful.

The Board of Trustees was scheduled to consider the proposed diversity statement during a meeting Tuesday, which was canceled.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Coverley clarified that authorities would continue to respond to all 911 calls, including those at the library.

"My response to the Library’s proposed agenda item was to provide public comment about their proposed diversity statement and to further provide open commentary about how this could affect our local law enforcement profession,” Coverley said in a statement.

The library's director, Amy Dodson, met with Sheriff Coverley on Tuesday to discuss the proposed diversity statement. Ahead of the meeting, she told the Reno Gazette Journal that she thinks "a lot of this has been a big misunderstanding" and the statement was not meant to be anti-police.

After the two met on Tuesday, the sheriff issued another statement that described how this "has been a difficult time to be a law enforcement professional and can be disheartening when we perceive that our office may be under attack."