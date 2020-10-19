NEW VIDEO | Suspects charged in plotting kidnapping of Michigan governor shown training

The video and other evidence produced for those court proceedings appear to show the suspects plotting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New details are emerging about an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

The state attorney general's office says a man from Wisconsin is now the fourteenth suspect to face charges.

And, hearings are underway for six men with federal charges against them.

And new video and other evidence produced for those court proceedings appear to show the suspects plotting.

You are looking at evidence that was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capital and kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

CNN affiliate WXMI obtained the video from the US attorney's office after the preliminary hearings for six men federally charged with conspiracy to kidnap a sitting governor.

Several pieces of federal evidence were played in court.

"I'm tired of being robbed and enslaved by the state period,” said suspect Brandon Caserta in the video. “I'm sick of it, and these are the guys who are actually doing it, you know? So, if, if we're doing a recon or something and we come upon some them, dude, you better not give them a chance. You better tell them to go or they're going to die. That's what it's going to be, dude because they are the f**** enemy -- period."

The suspects' alleged deeds and words were shown to the federal judge so she could decide if there was enough evidence to go to a grand jury.

In this video, the lead FBI agent acknowledged in testimony that defendant Adam Fox is inside a basement appearing to be "speed re-loading" his weapon to "minimize the time that your (his) weapon is inoperable" in case of a "gunfight."

Prosecutors say the video was taken inside this vacuum shop in Grand Rapids.

The owner of the vacuum store says Fox lived here for the last couple of weeks. He says he lived in the basement.

"That's a basement where he stayed and he was only gonna stay there til November,” said Brian Titus. “He was buying more like attachments for like an AR15 than he was buying like food, and I’m not stupid. I was in the Marine Corps so that I told him he had a go."

Titus says he had no idea what was going on in his business' basement after hours.

The FBI testified this is inside another defendant's basement, where you can see an arsenal of weapons in a "gun locker," including an illegal "short barrel rifle."

Beyond the videos, the FBI says they also infiltrated encrypted chats and text chains, laying out the plot.

In one encrypted chat, the suspects allegedly use code names and discuss killing Governor Whitmer, not just kidnapping her.

The FBI identified the code name “Beaker” as suspect Daniel Harris who writes: "lying in bed, craziest idea. Have one person go on to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers just cap her. At this point f**k it."

Someone with the code name “Tex” responds: "lol. Only if it would be that easy."

Beaker replies: "I mean…catch her walking into a building and act like passers-by and fixing dome her then yourself whoever does it."

"Why create a manhunt. Do it in broad daylight and then end it."

Tex replies, "good point. Or recon the house and snipe her."

The alleged plot was never carried out.

Whitmer continues to ask President Trump to tone down his rhetoric, to help prevent further terror plots.

He continues to ignore her.

On Saturday, he called her a dictator.