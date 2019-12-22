WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealanders have handed in more than 50,000 guns during a buyback program that ended midnight Friday.

The government banned assault weapons after a March massacre at two Christchurch mosques.

Authorities say the country will be a safer place as a result of the buyback, while critics say the process was flawed and many owners have illegally kept their weapons.

A parallel amnesty also let owners turn in guns without any questions asked.

A lone gunman used a cache of semi-automatic weapons to kill 51 people during the mosque attacks.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.