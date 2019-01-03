NEW JERSEY, USA — Some students at a New Jersey high school are upset that they won't be able to make a grand entrance by taking limousines and luxury cars to their prom.

Lakeland Regional High School administrators sent a letter to parents this week stating that prom attendees must take school-provided and chaperoned coach buses to and from the venue in June.

Schools Superintendent Hugh Beattie says it's a matter of safety and equity for all students. He says it will cost $15 to ride the buses.

Senior Alex Barna tells WCBS-TV that riding in a limo or party bus was "the best part of the night."

Parent Holly Bosland tells The Record that taking a limo to prom is a tradition, and school officials are taking that away.