Saturday night's Powerball jackpot will increase to an estimated $625 million after nobody picked all the correct numbers Wednesday.

The winning numbers were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63, and a Powerball of 21.

There was a $2 million winner in South Carolina and $1 million winners in Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey and South Carolina, the lottery said.

Saturday's drawing will be for the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.

Someone taking the cash option would take home an estimated $380.6 million -- that's before the IRS gets involved.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

AP