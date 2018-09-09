Novak Djokovic is now a three-time US Open champion.

Djokovic defeated Juan Martin del Potro in three exhausting sets Sunday, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, to win his third career title at Flushing Meadows. The victory is Djokovic's second Grand Slam triumph of the year and the 14th of his career, equaling American legend Pete Sampras for the third-most in men's tennis history.

Only Roger Federer (20) and Rafael Nadal (17) have more men's Grand Slam championships.

Djokovic prevailed in a tiebreaker to win a marathon second set that took about 95 minutes to complete. Del Potro took a 3-1 lead in the tiebreak before Djokovic rallied to win six of the next seven points to take the set.

After winning the US Open in 2016, Djokovic missed last year's tournament with a right elbow injury that later required surgery. The former World No. 1 is back in top form after winning Wimbledon in July and now taking the title in New York.

