10 injured when NYPD cruiser crashes onto crowded sidewalk

The police vehicle collided with another car then jumped the curb, striking a group of pedestrians on the sidewalk.

NEW YORK — Ten people, including two children, were hurt when an NYPD cruiser crashed into another car and veered onto a crowded sidewalk in the Bronx, authorities said Thursday.

According to NBC New York, fire officials said four people were critically injured and one person suffered serious injuries. The condition of the two injured children was not immediately known.

The victims ranged in age from 2 to 65. Two police officers were included among the injured. Everyone is expected to survive.

The police SUV had its lights and sirens on but officers were not involved in a chase at the time of the crash, officials said. They were responding to a report of a stolen car but had not yet reached the scene when the crash happened.

According to CNN, NYPD officers crossed over a double yellow line to pass a vehicle in front of them, but that vehicle made a left turn and the two vehicles collided. That sent the police vehicle over the curb and onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrians.

