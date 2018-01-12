Celebrities and politicians alike are taking to Twitter to mourn the death of former President George H. W. Bush.
Bush’s death was confirmed late Friday night by spokesman Jim McGrath with a statement from his son, former President George W. Bush. He called his father “a man of the highest character” and “the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”
More of Bush's family members also took to Twitter, including Jeb Bush Jr., who said he would miss his "Gampy" dearly.
President Donald Trump said in a statement on Twitter that Bush will be remembered for his “essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country.”
Former President Barack Obama also took to Twitter to lament the 41st president’s passing, saying that “while our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude.”
Fellow republicans such as Jeff Flake and Marco Rubio also showed their condolences to the Bush family via Twitter.