Celebrities and politicians alike are taking to Twitter to mourn the death of former President George H. W. Bush.

Bush’s death was confirmed late Friday night by spokesman Jim McGrath with a statement from his son, former President George W. Bush. He called his father “a man of the highest character” and “the best dad a son or daughter could ask for.”

More of Bush's family members also took to Twitter, including Jeb Bush Jr., who said he would miss his "Gampy" dearly.

Nothing gave my Gampy more joy than service to others, especially supporting and caring for those who risk making the ultimate sacrifice everyday. His leadership taught us to be kinder and gentler, to love each other. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/i2iR5U3ikc — Jeb Bush, Jr. (@JebBushJr) December 1, 2018

President Donald Trump said in a statement on Twitter that Bush will be remembered for his “essential authenticity, disarming wit, and unwavering commitment to faith, family, and country.”

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Former President Barack Obama also took to Twitter to lament the 41st president’s passing, saying that “while our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude.”

America has lost a patriot and humble servant in George Herbert Walker Bush. While our hearts are heavy today, they are also filled with gratitude. Our thoughts are with the entire Bush family tonight – and all who were inspired by George and Barbara’s example. pic.twitter.com/g9OUPu2pjY — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 1, 2018

Fellow republicans such as Jeff Flake and Marco Rubio also showed their condolences to the Bush family via Twitter.

So sorry to hear of the death of George H.W. Bush tonight. We all owe a debt of gratitude for his honorable and humble service to the nation, and for his enduring example of kindness. Heartfelt condolences to the entire Bush family. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 1, 2018

President George H.W. Bush was an American hero, a patriot and a wise and generous man. May he Rest In Peace. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 1, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA