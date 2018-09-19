The original PlayStation gaming console is making a comeback for the holiday season at about half it's original size and pre-loaded with classic games.

Sony announced Tuesday a mini version of its landmark console will come pre-loaded with 20 games including Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms.

Sony said the new (old) PlayStation is 45 percent smaller than its parent model. It comes with two controllers that are similar to the original, an HDMI cable and a USB cable.

It will retail for $99.99 and will be available on Dec. 3, but some retailers are taking pre-orders.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA