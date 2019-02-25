A winter of discontent for the Academy Awards will culminate in an Oscar ceremony that may lack a host but isn't missing intrigue.

The run-up to the 91st Academy Awards has featured a series of missteps and backtracks by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. A new best "popular film" category was in, but then it was out.

Kevin Hart was host and then he wasn't. Some categories were removed from the live broadcast, and then they were back.

But if the script this Oscar season has been constantly rewritten, the film academy is hoping for a Hollywood ending.

So, who won big at the 91st annual Academy Awards? Check out the list of Oscar winners (in bold) and nominees:

BEST PICTURE

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity’s Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

WINNER: Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

DIRECTING

"BlacKkKlansman," Spike Lee

"Cold War," Pawel Pawlikowski

"The Favourite," Yorgos Lanthimos

"Roma," Alfonso Cuaron

"Vice," Adam McKay

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs," Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

"BlacKkKlansman," Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?," Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

"If Beale Street Could Talk," Barry Jenkins

"A Star Is Born," Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

"The Favourite," Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

"First Reformed," Paul Schrader

"Green Book," Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly

"Roma," Alfonso Cuaron

"Vice," Adam McKay

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

"Capernaum," Lebanon

"Cold War," Poland

"Never Look Away," Germany

WINNER: "Roma," Mexico

"Shoplifters," Japan

ANIMATED FEATURE

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

ORIGINAL SCORE

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

ORIGINAL SONG

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

DOCUMENTARY SHORT

"Black Sheep"

"End Game"

"Lifeboat"

"A Night at the Garden"

"Period. End of Sentence."

CINEMATOGRAPHY

"Cold War," Lukasz Zal

"The Favourite," Robbie Ryan

"Never Look Away," Caleb Deschanel

WINNER: "Roma," Alfonso Cuaron

"A Star Is Born," Matthew Libatique

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: "Free Solo"

"Hale Country This Morning, This Evening"

"Minding the Gap"

"Of Fathers and Sons"

"RBG"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: "Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"First Man"

"Mary Poppins Returns Roma"

SOUND MIXING

"Black Panther"

WINNER: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

COSTUME DESIGN

"The Ballad of Buster Scruggs"

WINNER: "Black Panther"

"The Favourite"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

FILM EDITING

"BlacKkKlansman"

WINNER: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Vice"

SOUND EDITING

"Black Panther"

WINNER: "Bohemian Rhapsody"

"First Man"

"A Quiet Place"

"Roma"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

"Animal Behavior"

"Bao"

"Late Afternoon"

"One Small"

"Step"

"Weekends"

LIVE ACTION SHORT

"Detainment"

"Fauve"

"Marguerite"

"Mother"

"Skin"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

"Border"

"Mary Queen of Scots"

WINNER: "Vice"

VISUAL EFFECTS

"Avengers: Infinity War"

"Christopher Robin"

"First Man"

"Ready Player One"

"Solo: A Star Wars Story"

The Associated Press contributed to this story.