Palace shares adorable Prince Louis photos as royal toddler turns 2

Happy Birthday Prince Louis! It's become a tradition for the palace to release photos taken by the Duchess of Cambridge on her children's birthdays.

Photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest son, Prince Louis, were released on Thursday to mark his second birthday.

The young prince is shown with his hands covered in paint after creating an image of a rainbow to celebrate essential workers during the lockdown.

The pictures were taken by Louis' mother, Kate Middleton, in their Norfolk home earlier in April.

Prince Louis celebrates his second birthday on Thursday.

He is fifth in line to the British throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles, his father Prince William, his older brother Prince George, and his older sister Princess Charlotte. He is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

It's become a tradition for the palace to release snapshots on George, Louis and Charlotte's birthdays that were taken by their mother.

The Kensington Palace Instagram account shared an additional behind-the-scene photo joking what the photos for "Instagram vs Reality" looked like with a two-year-old finger painting.