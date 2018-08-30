The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is now recommending that children continue using rear-facing car seats for as long as possible.

For years experts have recommended that kids use rear-facing car seats until they're two years old.

However, the academy announced Wednesday it is dropping the age limit in favor of instead suggesting parents focus on the highest weight or height allowed by each car seat.

Although doctors have updated their policy on car seat safety, a statement by the AAP noted the “real-world impact on how parents use their children’s car seats will be minimal.”

The AAP decided to update their car seat policy after re-analyzing a 2017 study that originally recommended the age limit at two years old.

“Car seats are awesome at protecting children in a crash,” said Benjamin Hoff, MD, lead author of the updated policy statement. “If you have a choice, keeping your child rear-facing as long as possible is the best way to keep them safe.”

The AAP also recommended car seat safety practices during other age milestones:

Forward facing car seats should be used until the seat’s height and weight limit is reached. Many car seats can accommodate kids up to 65 pounds or more.

At ages eight to 12, or reaching at least 4 feet 9 inches, children should use a booster seat.

All children younger than 13 should ride in the back.

“Car crashes remain a leading cause of death for children,” Dr. Hoffman said. “We hope that by helping parents and caregivers use the right car safety seat for each and every right we can better protect kids.”

