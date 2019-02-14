You could say that fast food fans do not have a discerning palate, but based on the outcry after the Los Angeles Times published a “French fry power ranking” this week, you would likely be wrong!

The newspaper published a graphic showing fries from various fast food establishments across the country (with a focus on the West Coast, for obvious reasons). The chart labels famous In-N-Out Burger’s fries as having both the worst taste and worst texture.

This (obviously) caused outcry and/or commentary across the country, with even the mayor of Los Angeles weighing in.

“Respectfully disagree,” Mayor Eric Garcetti wrote in a tweet.

The newspaper tweeted the chart, from food writer Lucas Peterson is “authoritative, totally not subjective, incontrovertibly definitive and 100 percent correct.”

However, per usual, the internet has a hot take (pun intended).

Even the LA Times Food Twitter account – run by the social media intern – “totally” didn’t agree with the rankings.

Important to note, the chart does not appear to take into account “animal style” fries at In-N-Out and is just a ranking of the fried potato portion. This reporter, for one, did not expect to be writing this sentence at work today.

Continuing with the fast food roasting (pun also intended), Chick-fil-A also didn’t fare well, being labeled as having the “worst texture” in the chart.

People had...thoughts.

Some Texans seemed to be concerned Whataburger didn't make the list:

The LA Times Food Twitter account said they are doing a voting power ranking for all the fries, for apparently a more democratic "power rankings" list.

We'll update this story when that happens!