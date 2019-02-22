Hill’s Pet Nutrition is facing three class action lawsuits after reports of pet deaths after eating dog food with elevated levels of vitamin D. At least one of the lawsuits claims Hill's "dragged its feet" in issuing a recall for the food, 11 months after customers allegedly first complained.

The lawsuits are filed in California, Florida and New York.

The recall was issued on January 31, 2019.

"As early as February of 2018, 11 dog owners began to complain that Hill’s Specialty Dog Foods were causing their pets to display symptoms consistent with vitamin D poisoning, such as “daily diarrhea, excessive thirst and constant food begging," the lawsuit filed in New York reads, citing a website for consumer reviews.

RELATED: Hill's recalls canned dog food for excessive vitamin D

Hill's, in its recall announcement, said it learned of the problem through a complaint. It said a supplier error was to blame for the elevated vitamin D.

"We are heartbroken about this recall," a Hill's veterinarian said in a video on the company's website.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

According to CBS, a company spokesperson disputed the notion that it delayed warning costumers. The spokesperson said in an e-mail that they saw no trends in February 2018 that would've alerted them to an issue.

The New York lawsuit notes the recall involved 675,000 cases (13.5 million cans) of Specialty Dog Foods.

Since the recall, pet owners have flooded the company's Facebook page sharing stories about their dogs.

Eight other brands have either issued recalls or expanded recalls for elevated Vitamin D since November 2, 2018 -- nearly three months before the Hill's recall. That was also noted in the New York lawsuit.

Natural Life Pet Products (Nov. 2, 2018; expanded Nov. 9)

Nutrisca (Nov. 2, 2018)

Lidl (Nov. 6, 2018)

Sunshine Mills (Nov. 27, 2018)

ANF Pet (Nov. 28, 2018)

Elm Pet Foods (Nov. 29, 2018)

King Soopers (Dec. 5, 2018)

Kroger (Dec. 5, 2018)

TEGNA has reached out to Hill's for comment.