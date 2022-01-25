Report: Voice actor who gave life to Charlie Brown dies at 65

Peter Robbins was 9 years old when he first voiced Charlie Brown in 1965.

The man who gave a voice to Charlie Brown in the Peanuts cartoons starting in the 1960s has died, according to a report Tuesday night. Peter Robbins was 65.

KSWB in San Diego was first to report the death. The station said Robbins died by suicide last week.

Robbins was 9 years old when he first voiced Charlie Brown in 1965, according to IMDB. His voice appeared in multiple Peanuts specials and movies for four years, including the holiday classics "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

He even had a tattoo of Snoopy hugging Charlie Brown on his arm, the report said.

Robbins also had guest appearances on "Get Smart," "Good Times" and his final acting credit on "My Three Sons" in 1972.

KSWB said it followed Robbins' life for several years as he dealt with drug and alcohol addiction and a lifetime of mental illness.

Robbins pleaded guilty in 2015 to sending threatening letters to a manager at a mobile home park where he lived, the Associated Press reported. He also sent letters to members of the media in which he offered to pay money to have San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore killed.

“I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month like it did to me,” Robbins reportedly said in 2019. “I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”