A plane from Dubai was quarantined at New York John F. Kennedy airport after numerous passengers fell ill on a flight arriving early Wednesday, the New York City mayor's office said.

Initial reports from NBC New York said up to 100 passengers fell ill, but a subsequent statement from Emirates put that number at just 10. The discrepancy was not immediately clear.

"Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on # EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill," said the statement. "On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly."

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene.

It was not immediately clear what caused the passengers to become ill.

Eric Phillips, a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted that the flight stopped in Mecca, which is experiencing a flu outbreak, and "early indications point to that as a possibility."

A passenger who said he was on the flight tweeted photos of ambulances approaching the plane after it landed. In a tweet, Larry Coben said, "All we have been told is that some passengers have fallen ill and we should remain in our seats."

Coben then added that passengers still on the plane were being asked to fill out a form from the CDC that was titled "Passenger Locator Information Page."

All passengers being asked to fill out the Center for disease control and prevention form pic.twitter.com/6SidlKx090 — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles and ground control personnel.

A New York Police Department counterterrorism division tweeted that it was monitoring what appeared to be a "medical situation."

The plane was an Airbus A380 superjumbo jet. The Airbus A380 is the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft.

Emirates is by far the top operator of the model, with more than 100 in its fleet. The seating capacity on the planes vary, but Emirates has three configurations that seat 489, 517 or 615 passengers. The models Emirates flies to New York typically seat either 489 or 517.

This story is developing.

Contributing: Associated Press

