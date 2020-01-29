Police in the United Kingdom are hoping a viral sensation will help them nab a few criminals.

The Durham Constabulary in northeast England posted their own "Dolly Parton Challenge" Jan. 24 to gather tips on Paul Bishop, who is wanted in connection with a suspected burglary last month.

The tweet shows four photos of the suspect, framed in the way the country music icon Dolly Parton did in a Jan. 21 tweet.

"Get a woman who can do it all," Parton tweeted, sharing photos mocking those often seen on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Parton's tweet has been liked 256,000 times and retweeted 38,000 times, starting a viral trend with the hashtag "#DollyPartonChallenge."

The Durham Constabulary's post has 2,100 likes and several comments commending their effort.

Tuesday, police in Cleveland, England followed suit to get tips on a burglary suspect of their own, sharing photos of 32-year-old Scott Mizsei. The department gave credit to their fellow officers in Durham for the inspiration.