Some uncommon names are topping the list of most popular baby names in 2019.

According to a blog post last week by Nameberry, the most popular names for girls are:

Olivia was the most popular name of 2018.

The most popular boys names are:

Atticus was the most popular name of 2018.

Nameberry says it calculates the list based on which names attracted the most views on its name pages.

