Did anyone win Saturday's $200 million Powerball jackpot?

Nobody had won the jackpot in nearly two months before Saturday's drawing.

The Powerball jackpot will increase to an estimated $220 million Wednesday after nobody picked the winning numbers in Saturday's $200 million drawing. The numbers Saturday night were 1-6-22-42-61 and the Powerball was 4. The Power Play was 3X.

There were two $1 million winners -- one in Florida and the other in Illinois -- and a $2 million winner in Virginia, the lottery game said on its website.

After going four months without a jackpot winner, a $731 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Maryland for the Jan. 20 drawing. Two smaller jackpots were won shortly thereafter, but there has not been a jackpot winner since Jan. 30.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, two U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.