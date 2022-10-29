Did anyone win the $825 million Powerball jackpot?

Not everyone went away empty-handed: Seven ticketholders in five states won at least $1 million.

WASHINGTON — It looks like there's a second $1 billion jackpot for 2022.

Powerball's grand prize surged to the milestone overnight after no one won the jackpot in Saturday's drawing. It's only the second time ever a Powerball jackpot passed the 10 digit mark — the other time was a record $1,586 billion jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Saturday's winning numbers were 19-31-40-46-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3. Not everyone went away empty-handed: A Florida ticketholder matched the five white balls and added the game's "Power Play," waking up $2 million richer. Six more tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million — two were sold in California, two in Michigan, and one each in Maryland and Texas.

The jackpot has grown so large because players keep losing. There has been no grand prize winner since Aug. 3 — that's 37 consecutive drawings with no big winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million. The long odds are designed to limit jackpot winners, which in turn allows the grand prize to swell.

Jackpot winners can choose to take their riches through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for Monday's drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Those winnings also would be subject to federal taxes. Many states tax lottery winnings, too.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The new $1 billion grand prize is Powerball's second largest ever, but it also has several Mega Millions jackpots to grow past to set a record. Here's the 10 biggest jackpots, according to the Associated Press:

Top 10 biggest US lottery jackpots