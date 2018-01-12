41st President George H.W. Bush will be laid to rest on Thursday, Dec. 6 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.

The university said in a press release on Saturday that the former president would be buried in his family plot behind the library, next to his wife Barbara and his daughter Robin.

The 41st president died late Friday, less than a year after the passing of his wife of 73 years, former first lady Barbara Bush. His daughter died in 1953 at the age of three, due to leukemia.

Bush never attended the university, but in 1991, he selected the school to be the site of his presidential library. The library opened on Nov. 6, 1997.

Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said Bush’s legacy will forever be remembered in Aggieland.

“Not only was George H.W. Bush one of the greatest presidents in our nation’s history, he also was one of the finest men to serve our country in so many ways,” Sharp said. “We are proud to call him a son of Texas A&M University and will do everything in our power, through his presidential library, to keep his memory and accomplishments alive for all time.”

The president's casket will arrive by train on Thursday, accompanied by his family members and close friends. Before that, Bush will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, where the American public can pay their respects. Bush will be at the U.S. Capitol Monday through Wednesday.

The funeral procession will travel on George Bush Drive toward the Bush Library Complex.

Texas A&M students, faculty and staff, and the community are invited to view the procession. The interment ceremony will be closed to public viewing.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA