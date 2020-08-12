WATCH LIVE: Biden to introduce health team as COVID-19 surges across US

President-elect Biden will introduce his health care nominees and appointees Tuesday, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as health secretary.

WASHINGTON — President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris are expected to introduce their health team on Tuesday as coronavirus cases surge across the United States.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday was announced to be Biden's health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration's coronavirus response.

If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra, will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services, a $1 trillion-plus agency with 80,000 employees and a portfolio that includes drugs and vaccines, leading-edge medical research and health insurance programs covering more than 130 million Americans.

Separately, Biden picked a Harvard infectious disease expert, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden also announced a new advisory role for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert. Fauci will be the president’s chief medical adviser, while continuing as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Businessman Jeff Zients was named as Biden's White House coronavirus coordinator. An economic adviser to former President Barack Obama, Zients also led the rescue of the HealthCare.gov website after its disastrous launch in 2013. Former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, a co-chair of Biden’s coronavirus task force, is returning to his post as the nation's doctor, with broader responsibilities.

Adding to the group are national security expert Natalie Quillian as co-director of the coronavirus response and Yale public health specialist Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, who will head a new working group to reduce health disparities in COVID-19, a disease that has taken a deeper toll among minorities.

The core components of HHS are the boots on the ground of the government’s coronavirus response. The Food and Drug Administration oversees vaccines and treatments, while much of the underlying scientific and medical research comes from NIH. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention takes the lead in detecting and containing the spread of diseases. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, provides insurance coverage for more than 1 in 3 Americans, including vulnerable seniors, as well as many children and low-income people.

Biden still has not picked the heads of FDA and CMS.

Around the same time as Biden's announcement, President Donald Trump's administration is holding a White House summit to instill public confidence as well as claim major credit for the forthcoming coronavirus vaccines. It is expected to feature featuring experts who will outline distribution plans in detail. Biden's transition team was not invited to the event, even though they will oversee the continuation of the largest vaccination program in the nation's history once he takes office on Jan. 20.