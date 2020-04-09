WATCH LIVE: President Trump to hold White House news conference Friday afternoon

Hours before Friday's scheduled news conference, the president defended himself against accusations that he had mocked American war dead.

WASHINGTON — The White House has announced that President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern.

The president has routinely been holding daily news conferences from the briefing room, when he isn't traveling or campaigning for the upcoming presidential election.

While the White House used to hold daily coronavirus task force briefings featuring health experts and other members of the administration, the president's daily news conferences have drifted beyond updates on COVID-19.

As of Friday, the U.S. has tallied more than 6.1 million coronavirus cases and 187,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Hours before Friday's scheduled news conference, the president defended himself against accusations that he mocked American war dead.

The allegations, sourced anonymously in The Atlantic, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen and captured U.S. service-members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. The reported comments, many of which were confirmed independently by the AP, are shining a fresh light on Trump’s previous public disparaging of American troops and military families and opening a new political vulnerability for the president less than two months from Election Day.

“This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election!” Trump tweeted late Thursday, as aides mounted a concerted defense of the president, with Trump’s campaign and allies taking to social media and broadcast interviews to denounce the report.

“I’ve done more for the military than almost anyone else," he added Friday in the Oval Office.

In response, Joe Biden said that “if the revelations in today’s Atlantic article are true, then they are yet another marker of how deeply President Trump and I disagree about the role of the President of the United States.”