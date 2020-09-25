Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank expecting their first child

Princess Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter, is 10th in line to the throne.

LONDON, UK — Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting a child next year, Buckingham Palace said Friday.

In a tweet from the royal family's account, the palace said it is "very pleased'' to announce that the couple is expecting a baby in early 2021.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the tweet said. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Eugenie married Brooksbank two years ago in a star-studded royal wedding at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, attended the wedding, along with other senior royals, including Prince William and his wife Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Eugenie, 30, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's second son, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is 10th in line to the throne.