SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The governor of Puerto Rico has signed a state of emergency for the island following a series of earthquakes.

Wanda Vázquez Garced signed the state of emergency Tuesday morning, activating the National Guard for Puerto Rico.

Several earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico Tuesday morning, along with numerous aftershocks.

The first hit around 3:24 a.m. and had a magnitude of 6.4. The second happened 10 minutes later with a magnitude of 5.6. And, around 6:20 a.m., another hit with a magnitude of 5.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

An Associated Press reporter based in Puerto Rico reported a 73-year-old man was killed after a wall collapsed on him after the earthquake. The mayor of Ponce, near the quake's epicenter, said at least eight other people have been injured.

