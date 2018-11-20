One of the most anticipated NFL games of the season lived up to its immense hype.

The Los Angeles Rams outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs, 54-51, in the highest scoring game in the 49-season history of Monday Night Football.

The 105-point outburst topped the long-standing 95-point tally posted by the Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins in a 48-47 classic during the 1983 season at legendary Lambeau Field.

PHOTOS: Chiefs vs. Rams in highest-scoring Monday Night Football game ever

Here is a look at the wild numbers from Monday's unforgettable evening at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum:

105 combined points — That is the third-most in NFL history, behind the Washington Redskins' 72-41 win (113 points) over the New York Giants in 1966 and the Cincinnati Bengals' 58-48 win (106 points) over the Cleveland Browns in 2004.

54 points — The Rams have the third-highest point total in MNF history. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Washington Redskins, 59-28, in 2010. In 1988, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos, 55-23.

50-burgers — Monday night's Rams-Chiefs thriller was the first game in NFL history in which both teams scored 50 or more points. There have been some close calls through the years, including recently. Three seasons ago, the New Orleans Saints beat the New York Giants, 52-49. In 2013, the Denver Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys, 51-48, in a game famous for the slowest 1-yard touchdown run in league history (Note: not an official stat). In a 2009 NFC wild-card playoff game, the Arizona Cardinals beat the Green Bay Packers, 51-45, in overtime.

Four fourth-quarter lead changes — The final of the four was Jared Goff's 40-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett with 1:49 left in the game. Interceptions by Marcus Peters and Lamarcus Joyner assured there wouldn't be a fifth lead change in the final period.

1,001 yards combined — The Chiefs posted 546 total yards of offense, while the Rams had 455. The game's biggest yardage-gainer was Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, whose 10-catch, 215-yard and two touchdown performance probably helped some fans win their fantasy football games. Two losses with 40 points — The Chiefs' two losses this season came in games in which they have scored 40 or more points. The Chiefs lost to the Patriots, 43-40, in Week 6. The last team to lose multiple games when scoring 40 or more points was the 1966 Giants. The Giants' losses came in back-to-back weeks. The Giants lost to the Redskins in that infamous 72-41 game, then a week later, lost 49-40 to the Browns. Six TD passes — Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdowns in a game for the second time this season. He has joined Ben Roethlisberger (2014) and Y.A. Tittle (1962) as the only players since 1950 with multiple games with six or more touchdown passes in a single season. Fifth time — Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, Rams-Chiefs was just the fifth time that opposing teams each had one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later. The others: Chiefs (9-0) vs. Broncos (8-1) in 2013, Packers (10-1) vs. Cowboys (10-1) in 2007, Giants (10-1) vs. 49ers (10-1) in 1990 and Colts (9-1) vs. Broncos (9-1) in 1977. Follow USA TODAY Sports' Jim Reineking on Twitter @jimreineking.

