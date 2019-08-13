Do you want to be the very best, like no one ever was? Well, be prepared to spend a lot of money for it. A Pokemon fan recently spend more thatn $100,000 at an auction to buy a rare complete set of Pokemon cards.

The 103-card complete set of 1999 Pokemon 1st edition cards were all in perfect condition with a Gem Mint 10 grade. It's the second complete set of its kind to be sold Goldin Auctions. The last one sold for almost $100,000 in December 2017.

According to the Goldin Auctions site, the final sales price of the cards was $107,010. Twelve people bid on the collection.

Many of the cards in the set are incredibly rare, with fewer than 50 cards of the same condition available in the world. The key card in the set is a Charizard. According to Goldin Auctions, a similar card was sold for nearly three times the $8,800 sale price in 2016.