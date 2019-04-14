The fight to avoid online spoilers before the "Game of Thrones" season 8 premiere may be about to get harder.

DirecTV Now posted the first episode of the season on Sunday about four hours ahead of its scheduled 9 p.m. ET premiere on HBO, according to INSIDER and The Wrap. The subscription service is owned by AT&T.

Those who subscribe to DirecTV Now started tweeting about the apparent accidental leak around 5 p.m. ET and said they got a push alert letting them know the season was available to watch.

INSIDER confirmed that subscribers were able to start and play the entire episode. By 6 p.m. ET, the episode was no longer available to watch on DirecTV Now.