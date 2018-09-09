CBS CEO Les Moonves is expected to step down from his position at the company within the next 24 hours, according to multiple reports.

New allegations of sexual misconduct involving Moonves surfaced Sunday morning in another New Yorker report by Ronan Farrow.

In Farrow's latest report six more women accuse Moonves of sexual harassment including claims that he exposed himself to them without their consent and used violence and intimidation against them.

In a statement to the New Yorker, Moonves said he had "consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago" before going to CBS.

"In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me,” Moonves told the New Yorker.

Multiple outlets including CNN, the Chicago Tribune and Variety, reported Moonves' tenure at CBS is expected to end Monday.

Last week there were reports he might leave CBS with an exit package worth around $100 million.

