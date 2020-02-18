WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to commute the prison sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, according to multiple reports.

ABC News broke the news on Tuesday, which the New York Times later confirmed. ABC News cited multiple "senior level sources."

The New York Times reported that the president would be planning on announcing "soon" that he had commuted Blagojevich's sentence.

Trump told reporters last August that he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich, saying at the time that he though the former Illinois governor, a Democrat, had been treated "unbelievably unfairly."

Blagojevich is currently serving a 14-year prison term and since 2012 has been behind bars at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution near Littleton, Colorado.

Currently, he's on track for release in March 2024, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

The former governor was convicted of trying to sell the Senate seat of then-President-Elect Barack Obama.

Before his criminal trial began, Blagojevich was impeached in 2009 by Illinois lawmakers and the Illinois Senate voted unanimously to remove him from office.

RELATED: Trump says he's considering commutation for Rod Blagojevich

RELATED: Trump mulls commuting Rod Blagojevich's sentence, pardoning Martha Stewart

Later that year, he appeared on NBC's "The Apprentice," a reality TV show then hosted by Trump.

After the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Blagojevich's appeal, his wife reached out to President Trump for a pardon in April 2018.

If Trump moves forward with commuting Blagojevich's sentence, it would set in motion the process to free the former Illinois governor.

FILE - In this March 14, 2012, file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, with his wife Patti at his side, speaks to the media in Chicago before reporting to federal prison in Denver.

AP