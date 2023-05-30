Rosalynn Carter, former US first lady, has dementia

The announcement comes three months after it was announced that Jimmy Carter had entered home hospice care.

WASHINGTON — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has been diagnosed with dementia and "continues to live happily at home with her husband," former President Jimmy Carter, the family said in a statement Tuesday.

The announcement comes three months after it was announced that Jimmy Carter had entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia.

Pointing to Rosalynn's longstanding focus on mental health advocacy, family members said they hoped sharing her diagnosis would encourage conversations on dementia at kitchen tables and doctors' offices alike, countering stigma that could keep people from seeking help.

"As the founder of the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, Mrs. Carter often noted that there are only four kinds of people in this world: those who have been caregivers; those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers, and those who will need caregivers. The universality of caregiving is clear in our family, and we are experiencing the joy and the challenges of this journey," the statement said.

As first lady of Georgia after her husband was elected governor in 1970, Rosalynn went on a statewide tour of mental health facilities and served on the Governor's Commission to Improve Services to the Mentally and Emotionally Handicapped.

She was 49 years old when she entered the national stage as her husband ran for president in 1976. She was an active participant in his campaign, traveling independently throughout the country to share her belief that her husband was the best person to lead the nation.