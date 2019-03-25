The San Diego Zoo developed an agreement with China in 1996 to house two adult pandas and their offspring. The extensions to that original agreement have expired and 27-year-old female giant panda Bai Yun and her son, six-year-old Xiao Liwu will be leaving San Diego next month. A celebration to say goodbye to the pandas is scheduled for April 6.

The future of the panda exhibit is unknown.

In 1987, two giant pandas came to San Diego for a 100-day visit at the zoo. Following that visit, the San Diego Zoo developed the agreement with China to bring the pandas to San Diego.