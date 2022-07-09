Shawn Mendes postpones Wonder world tour to focus on mental health

The "Stitches" singer said he's been touring since he was 15 years old.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Shawn Mendes is pressing pause on his "Wonder" world tour to take care of his mental health.

"This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I'm going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice," the 23-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post Friday. "I've been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it's always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family."

The "Stitches" hitmaker said he spent a few years off the road and thought he was ready to start again, but hit a "breaking point" from the pressure and stress of touring.

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost," Mendes wrote. "As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys."

Mendes' website lists a dozen postponed shows from Saturday through July 29. The tour list on Mendes' site links to ticket sales pages like Ticketmaster. Most of the linked pages also note the postponement and instruct concertgoers to hold onto their tickets for a rescheduled date.

Mendes has long been open about his mental health with fans. In an April 2022 tweet, he said he sometimes asks himself what he should be doing with his life.

"The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he's either flying or drowning," he wrote, adding that he was "overwhelmed and overstimulated" but feeling OK.