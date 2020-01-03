NEW YORK — The 'Saturday Night Live' episode this week opened with Vice President Mike Pence taking on the coronavirus, with a few Democratic candidate interruptions.

John Mulaney hosted the episode on Leap Day with musical guest David Byrne.

Vice President Pence during the show open, played by Beck Bennett, was shown holding a White House press conference to update the American people about the new virus.

"I'm Vice President Mike Pence. Most of you know me from the sentence, 'Even if Trump was removed, we'd still be stuck with Mike Pence,'" Bennett said.

He explains President Trump asked him to take the lead on the new virus, "even though I don't believe in science."

RELATED: Mike Pence, criticized in curbing an HIV outbreak in Indiana, to lead US coronavirus efforts

Bennett then jokes, "And I have to admit, this disease has been quite the test of my faith. Just like dinosaur bones."

He said he is well prepared to tackle the challenge with the best team of people "that's left in the government."

The team included Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, played by Kenan Thompson, who encourages people to purchase Make America Great Again medical face masks as a precaution.

The Vice President then takes questions from the press, but the first question came from Mike Bloomberg, who was played by former SNL cast member Fred Armisen. He's asked how he got past security.

"Well, I just walked in coughing and everybody got out of my way," Bloomberg said.

Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, then takes the stage saying Trump isn't handling the outbreak well enough, but he felt like his message wasn't getting through. So, Bloomberg switched to Spanish.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, portrayed by Kate McKinnon, appeared on stage behind the two men to be Bloomberg's worst nightmare because "it's her job now."

RELATED: Warren slams Bloomberg for comments about women during a debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden, played by the evening's host John Mulaney, then joins everyone on stage wearing a "South Carolina" sash announcing his win in the state's Democratic primary.

"Now, listen, folks, if we want to fight 'China cough' we got to be smart," he said.

RELATED: Joe Biden wins South Carolina, hoping for Super Tuesday momentum

Biden is then interrupted by Sen. Bernie Sanders, played by Larry David.

"What about me possibly winning the nomination, huh," Sanders said. "You got to admit, folks, universal healthcare doesn't sound too crazy now, does it?"

The skit moves on to have Pence ask a real reporter a question, but he calls on Colin Jost who says he's actually Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Amy Klobuchar, played by Rachel Dratch, even cuts in.

Warren encourages the crowd to use Purell hand sanitizer, but Sanders interrupts.

"No, no, no, no, no! No Purell," Sanders said. "I got a bottle of that junk and on the label, it said, 'it kills 99.99% of germs. What happens to the top .01%?! Why are we protecting them?"

He wants everyone to use "good old fashioned hand soap and scalding hot water."

Saturday Night Live YouTube